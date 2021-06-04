China issues 5-year action plan for seawater desalination

has issued an action plan for seawater desalination utilisation the next five years, Science Daily revealed on Friday.

The action plan, jointly issued the National and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources, was to promote the large-scale utilisation of seawater desalination and ensure the safety of water resources coastal areas.

’s seawater desalination scale would exceed 2.9 million tonnes per day 2025, an increase of more than 1.25 million tonnes per day, according to the action plan.

Seawater desalination coastal cities would increase more than 1.05 million tonnes per day 2025, while the island areas will see an increase of more than 200,000 tonnes per day.

The action plan also called for improving water supply security for seawater desalination, expanding the scale of seawater desalination industrial zones, enhancing the water supply capacity for islands and ships, and exploring the application of desalination technology.

China has constructed 123 seawater desalination projects with a desalination capacity exceeding 1.6 million cubic meters per day, according to the NDRC.

The action plan called for technology for seawater desalination, ensuring the safety of industrial and supply chains, and enhancing service capacity. (Xinhua/NAN)

