China inaugurates cargo craft for space station supplies

China on Monday inaugurated a cargo spacecraft: Tianzhou-3, meant to deliver supplies for its under-construction space station.

According to China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the Long March-7 Y4 rocket carrying Tianzhou-3 blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

Tianzhou-3 would dock with the combination of the space station core module Tianhe and Tianzhou-2 cargo craft later.

On Sept. 18, the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft separated from the rear docking port of Tianhe and docked with its front docking port.

The CMSA said that the combination of Tianhe and Tianzhou-2 is in good condition, waiting for docking with the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship. (Xinhua/NAN)

