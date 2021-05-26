China honours deceased nuclear power expert

 Renowned Chinese nuclear power expert Peng Shilu, who passed away in , granted the title ‘Role Model of the Times’ recently for his contribution to the ’s nuclear power .

The title on Wednesday conferred Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Peng, born in southern China’s Guangdong Province in 1925, a party member and one of the founding members of China’s nuclear power .

He dedicated himself to the design of the ’s first-generation nuclear submarine in the 1950s, and led the charge in the establishment of two major nuclear power stations in China.

As a leading nuclear expert and a member of the first batch of academicians with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Peng the great attributes of , sacrifice, and the pursuit of innovation. (Xinhua/NAN)

