China highlights achievements in youth development

The current young Chinese generation enjoy an enabling environment for development,

a broad space to grow and wonderful opportunities to make good careers, according to a white paper titled “Youth

of China in the New Era.”

The Chinese white paper released on Thursday, the first of its kind in that country, stated that “young people live in

the best times in Chinese history.”

The document, which was published by the State Council Information Office, highlights achievements in the country’s youth

development in the new era and reflects the spirit of its youth.

It noted that young people in China enjoy equal and higher-quality education opportunities as the country continues to give

priority to education.

It stated that the career choices of young people had been increasingly diversed and market-oriented, and made, more often

than not, on their own.

It added that young people enjoy more development opportunities and greater mobility.

With the extension of the strategy for coordinated regional development, young people in China used to flock to economically developed southern and eastern regions of the country.

It gradually diversified the target cities where they seek development opportunities and where they can fit in and thrive, according to the white paper.

As fairness and justice in society steadily improves and people’s rights and interests effectively safeguarded, young people in the new era can grow and prosper in a better legal environment, it added.

A youth survey conducted in 2020 demonstrated that majority of China’s youth wholeheartedly support socialism with Chinese characteristics.

They were full of confidence about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, according to the white paper.

Chinese youth in the new era were of the highest calibre, it said, adding that this was reflected in their sound physical and mental health.

China’s youth are working hard and forging ahead boldly on this new quest to realise the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country, it said.

They are embracing the world, pursuing broader and deeper integration with others, and showing greater rationality, and inclusiveness.

Self-confidence and self-reliance, by studying, working, travelling, and participating in visiting programmes abroad, according to the white paper.

China’s youth call on young people around the world to uphold the values of beauty, uprightness, and goodness, maintain a spirit of youth and vigour, and shoulder the responsibility for national development. (Xinhua/NAN)

