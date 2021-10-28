China has fulfilled its WTO commitments – Ministry

China has fully and effectively fulfilled its World Trade Organisation (WTO) commitments and earned wide recognition from the vast majority of WTO members, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

Since its accession to the WTO in 2001, China has made vigorous efforts to align itself with the WTO rules, open its market and abide by the rules, Wang Shouwen, China’s vice minister of commerce, told a press conference on WTO’s eighth trade policy review of China.

Wang said that China has received full recognition from the director-general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the vast majority of WTO members, who is also the deputy China International Trade Representative.

He added that China’s overall tariff level has dropped from 15.3 per cent at the time of China’s entry into the WTO to 7.4 per cent at present, lower than that of all developing members and close to that of developed members of the WTO. (Xinhua/NAN)

