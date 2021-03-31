China first to conduct joint study of COVID-19 origins with WHO – Expert

 China is the first country to conduct a joint study origins of -19 with the World Health Organisation (WHO), a senior expert said on Wednesday.

The history of infectious diseases tells us that generally takes a long time to identify the origin of a infectious disease and have the findings accepted worldwide, said Liang Wannian.

According to him, the team leader is from the side of the WHO-China team, studying the origins of -19.

at a press briefing from the experts participating in the joint study, Liang noted that the place a virus is first is not necessarily the originating point of the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)

