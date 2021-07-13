China expects over 560m 5G users by 2023- Guideline

July 13, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 China says it expects to see the number of 5G users exceed 560 million by 2023, according to a recent guideline on Tuesday.


By then, 5G is expected to be used by over 40 per cent of mobile phone users, said the guideline issued by 10 state organs including the of Industry and Information Technology.


The country will also create new modes with 5G , and expand penetration rate to above 35 per cent among major industrial companies.

By 2023, every 10,000 in China will enjoy more 18 5G base stations as the country steps up efforts to improve 5G coverage, the guideline said. (Xinhua/NAN) 

