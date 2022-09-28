China expects 210m road passenger trips during National Day holiday

China is expected to see 210 million passenger trips made via the roads at its weeklong National Day Holiday that starts on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The estimated figure was 30 per cent lower than that of the same period a year ago, the ministry said Wednesday.

Passenger trips via waterways were forecast to increase by 16 per cent to 7.2 million during the period.

The ministry also announced that expressways nationwide would be toll-free for passenger cars with up to seven seats during the holiday. (Xinhua/NAN)

