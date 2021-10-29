China emerges as strong voice for developing countries in UN – Pakistani FM

 China has emerged as a strong voice for the countries in United Nations (UN) and championed purposes and principles of UN charter, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, spokesperson of foreign ministry Asim Iftikhar made these remarks while answering a question related to 50th anniversary of restoration of lawful seat of the ’s Republic of China in UN.

Pakistan congratulates China 50th anniversary of “this seminal event,” said.

He said China had upheld equity and justice, strengthened multilateralism, espoused equitable development, while contributing to world peace and stability as a responsible permanent member of Security Council.

Pakistan takes immense pride in its friendship with China, and in its own contributions to restoration of the ’s Republic of China’s lawful seat in UN, he added. (Xinhua/NAN)

