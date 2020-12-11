China donates solar street lights to Botswana villages

A total of 300 solar street lights donated by the Chinese government were unveiled recently in three villages of Botswana, the Chinese embassy said on Friday.

Zhao Yanbo, the Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, said this during a ceremony held at Khuis village, Kgalagadi region.

The lights were donated as part of the Botswana president’s initiative of brightening local people’s lives through rural development, said Zhao.