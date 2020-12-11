China donates solar street lights to Botswana villages

A total of 300 solar street lights donated by the Chinese government were unveiled recently in three villages of Botswana, the Chinese embassy said on Friday.
Zhao Yanbo, the Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, said this during a ceremony held at Khuis village, Kgalagadi region.
The lights were donated as part of the Botswana president’s initiative of brightening local people’s lives through rural development, said Zhao.
He also said that the initiative meshed well with the Chinese embassy’s programme for improving local people’s livelihoods, especially the vulnerable, according to the embassy’s website.
“I believe that with these lights, the residents can enjoy safer and brighter evenings from now on. Let it light up hope for a better life for the people,” Zhao said.
Also at the ceremony, Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi said China had successfully managed to eradicate hunger and poverty.
Therefore, Botswana would continue to build a strong partnership with China in order to transform the lives of Botswana’s citizens.
Noting that the area had an abundance of renewable energy resources, Deputy Chair of Kgalagadi District Council Lentswe Lesenyegile urged local authorities to continue devising ways of maximising the use of solar energy in district projects. (Xinhua/NAN)
Leave a Reply