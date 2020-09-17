China donates global land cover data to UN

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has donated its updated 30-meter resolution global land cover data to the UN, China Science Daily reported on Thursday.

The 2020 data was launched on Tuesday.

Collected in 966 datasets, the data illustrates 10 types of land cover including arable land, forest, grassland, shrubland, wetland, water, tundra, artificial land surface, bare land, glacier and firn.

The complete 30-meter resolution land cover of the Antarctic was generated for the first time, helping the 2020 data achieve full coverage of the 149 million square km of global land surface.