China disprove 14 countries’ joint statement on WHO report

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 China on Wednesday disproved a joint statement made by the U.S. and 13 other countries expressing “concerns” over the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report on the origins of Coronavirus (-19).
It said this was evidence of certain countries’ disrespect for science and manipulation of the origin-tracing issue, according Hua Chunying, the China Ministry spokesperson.


Chunying made the remarks at a daily news answering a relevant question.
She said China had repeatedly emphasised that origin-tracing is a matter of science, which should be jointly conducted by all over the world and should not be politicised.

Chunying said politicising the origin-tracing issue was immoral and unpopular and will only hinder global cooperation in the study of the origins of -19.
“It will jeopardise anti-pandemic cooperation, and cost more lives, which runs counter the wishes of the international .


“These countries should engage in some self-reflection and ask themselves, how their own anti-epidemic work has gone.
“What have they done for international cooperation in the against the pandemic,’’ Chunying said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,