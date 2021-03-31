China on Wednesday disproved a joint statement made by the U.S. and 13 other countries expressing “concerns” over the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report on the origins of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It said this was evidence of certain countries’ disrespect for science and political manipulation of the origin-tracing issue, according to Hua Chunying, the China Foreign Ministry spokesperson.



Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant question.

She said China had repeatedly emphasised that origin-tracing is a matter of science, which should be jointly conducted by scientists all over the world and should not be politicised.



Chunying said politicising the origin-tracing issue was immoral and unpopular and will only hinder global cooperation in the study of the origins of COVID-19.

“It will jeopardise anti-pandemic cooperation, and cost more lives, which runs counter to the wishes of the international community.



“These countries should engage in some self-reflection and ask themselves, how their own anti-epidemic work has gone.

“What have they done for international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic,’’ Chunying said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

