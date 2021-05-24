China has dismissed as false a U.S. media report that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalised in November 2019.

“This is a complete lie’’, Chinese state newspaper Global Times quoted the head of the Wuhan institute, Yuan Zhiming as saying on Monday.

Three researchers at the lab became ill enough to seek hospital care in November 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a U.S. intelligence report.

The previously undisclosed report could fuel calls for a deeper probe into the theory that the coronavirus escaped from the Chinese lab, though a World Health Organisation (WHO) group of experts said earlier this year it was “extremely unlikely.”

The WSJ report came on the eve of a WHO meeting expected to address the next phase of investigation into the pandemic’s origins.

A U.S. State Department fact sheet issued during Donald Trump’s final days in office in January said several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill in autumn 2019 with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.

The intelligence document goes further in disclosing the number of researchers, the timing of their illness and their hospital visits.

One official cited by the WSJ said the intelligence was in need of further investigation and corroboration, while another said the information was very precise but did not explain why the researchers became ill.

Trump’s administration pushed the theory that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab, while the administration of President Joe Biden has called for more evidence before concluding an origin of the virus.

The WHO researchers did not reach a definitive conclusion on the virus’s origins in February after they visited Wuhan where the first coronavirus outbreak was detected at the Huanan market in late 2019.

China has consistently denied the lab-leak theory. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

