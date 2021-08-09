China coy to invest $2.51bn in copper-cobalt project

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. announced recently plans invest 2.51 billion U.S. dollars in the Tenke Fungrume Mining (TFM) copper-cobalt mixed mine project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According a filing the stock exchange under the project, three production lines would built, including a mixed ore production line with an annual of 3.5 million tonnes.

The other lines are an oxidized ore production line with an annual of 3.3 million tonnes and another mixed ore production line with an annual of 5.6 million tonnes, the lines are expected go into operation in 2023.

Upon completion, the project is expected to increase the average annual output of copper by about 200,000 tonnes and cobalt by about 17,000 tonnes.

is noted the listed indirectly holds 80 per cent interests of the TFM copper-cobalt mine in the DRC.

The TFM copper-cobalt mine has six mining rights and its mining area is more than 1,500 square kilometres.

is mining areas have the largest reserves, highest quality copper and cobalt ores in the world. (Xinhua/NAN)

