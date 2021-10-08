China, Chile implement AEO customs agreement

 An agreement on mutual authorised economic operator (AEO) status signed between China and Chile went into on Friday, offering easier customs for exporters from both countries, said the Chinese customs.

This is China’s first AEO mutual recognition officially implemented in South America, according the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Under the agreement, companies that obtain the AEO status in the two countries enjoy simplified customs procedures, such as reduced examination and prioritised clearance, which significantly shorten customs time and reduce costs at ports as well as for insurance and logistics.

Chile is China’s second-largest trade in South America.

The trade volume between the two countries totaled 42.19 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight of the year, up 50.1 cent year on year, GAC data showed.

During the period, a total of 883 Chinese companies with AEO status exported Chile, with the combined export value accounting for about 18.9 cent of China’s total exports Chile.

The AEO system, initiated the World Customs Organization, is aimed at facilitating customs for enterprises with outstanding records in terms of legal compliance, credit rating, and safety.

the end of August, China had signed AEO agreements with 46 countries and regions including Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and the European Union member states.

The country further promote AEO mutual recognition cooperation with countries including Russia, Turkey, Argentina, and Mexico, according the GAC

(Xinhua/NAN) 

