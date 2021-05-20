China CDC says recent COVID-19 cases caused by overseas source

The recent cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces contracted the virus via individuals or articles abroad, said the Centre for Disease Control and (China CDC) on Thursday.

The actual infection source of cases in Anhui and Liaoning is still under investigation, said Wu Zunyou, Chief Epidemiologist with China CDC, at a press conference.

As were no transmissions recently, the virus must have come infected individuals or contaminated articles abroad, he said.

“The genetic sequence of the viruses in the Anhui and Liaoning cases were the same.

“We believe the cases were along the same transmission chain,’’ Wu said.

Considering the of screening tests in the two provinces, the infection scale will not be as serious as earlier this year, he said.

The mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Liaoning Province, according to the National Health Commission’s daily.

A total of 11 new imported cases were seen the same day on the mainland. (Xinhua/NAN)

