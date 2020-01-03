China calls for calm, restraint to avoid tension escalation in Gulf area

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Friday urged relevant parties, especially the U.S. to remain calm and restrained to avoid further escalating the current tensions in the Gulf area.

The Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, gave the advice at a news conference when asked for comment about the death of Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced it conducted the strike as a “defensive action” against Soleimani.

Shuang said China has always opposed the use of force in international relations, and insisted all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the UN and the basic norms governing international relations.

He added that Iraq’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, and the peace and stability of the Gulf area in the Middle East should be safeguarded. (Xinhua/NAN)