China-built Lamu port in Kenya to be operational in June –Official

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



) Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) official on said a Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu would be operational in June.

Bernard Osero, of KPA corporate affairs, told Xinhua the phone that Communications had already completed of the three berths of the port.

“Lamu port will specialise in handling containers and oil cargo between the African hinterland and the rest of the world.’’

Osero said the new facility would enable Kenya to become a gateway of choice Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia.

“Lamu Port will also complement the existing Port of Mombasa because is a natural deep port that can handle larger sea vessels.’’

Osero added that the Kenyan government is prioritising Lamu Port as a key infrastructure facility that would link Africa and Africa through road and rail. (Xinhua/NAN)

