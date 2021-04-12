) Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) official on Monday said a Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu would be operational in June.

Bernard Osero, head of KPA corporate affairs, told Xinhua over the phone that China Communications Construction Company had already completed construction of the first three berths of the port.

“Lamu port will specialise in handling containers and oil cargo between the east African hinterland and the rest of the world.’’

Osero said the new facility would enable Kenya to become a gateway of choice for Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia.

“Lamu Port will also complement the existing Port of Mombasa because it is a natural deep port that can handle larger sea vessels.’’

Osero added that the Kenyan government is prioritising Lamu Port as a key infrastructure facility that would link east Africa and west Africa through road and rail. (Xinhua/NAN)

