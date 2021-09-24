China, Brunei vow to enhance parliamentary cooperation

China’s top Legislator, Li Zhanshu on Thursday held talks with Brunei’s Legislative Council speaker Abdul Rahman via video link, pledging to enhance exchanges between their legislative bodies.

Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries had helped each other and overcame the difficulties together, further consolidating and deepening the traditional friendship.

He said that China had always viewed the development of friendly ties with Brunei from a strategic and long-term perspective, and was willing to be a good friend who treated each other sincerely and a good partner for common development with Brunei.

Zhanshu said that 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, expressed hope that the two sides would take this opportunity to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly promote the continuous development of their strategic cooperative partnership.

He said the two sides should intensify high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust, continue to firmly support each other on issues involving respective core interests and major concerns.

Zhanshu urged the two sides to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation and join hands to build a community of health for all.

” It is necessary to dovetail the development strategies of the two sides and jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road.”

He said that the two sides should successfully host the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance friendship between the two peoples.

Zhanshu said the NPC was willing to work with the Brunei Legislative Council to strengthen exchanges, cooperation and continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Brunei’s Legislative Council speaker, Abdul Rahman, said that Brunei attached great importance to the development of long-term friendly relations with China.

The two countries had carried out close cooperation in various fields including economy, trade, agriculture, fishery, education and humanities.

Rahman, expressing his gratitude to China for supporting Brunei in fighting the pandemic and providing vaccines, said it was a reflection of friendly relations between the two countries and their joint efforts in response to the pandemic.

He said the Brunei Legislative Council was willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC and contribute to the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...