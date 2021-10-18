China begins seasonal influenza vaccination

October 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



on Monday said that it kicked off its annual seasonal influenza vaccination.

It said that Medical workers, participants of major events, vulnerable people at nursing homes and welfare houses, as well as those at child-care centres, kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools were priority groups to promote flu vaccination.

This is according to a document released by State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

document said that people aged 60 and above, children between six months and five old, patients of chronic diseases, and people with high risks of infection were also key potential recipients of vaccination.

Localities were encouraged to inoculate priority population groups for free and a minimum 14-day interval is required between flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines.

An annual flu vaccine is best way to protect against influenza, said experts, it can significantly reduce risks of flu infection and serious complications.

Compared with same period of 2020, observed a higher level of flu activity its southern and northern regions and a notable increase of flu activity southern part since September.

There remains a risk where COVID-19 outbreaks might combine with incidences of respiratory infectious diseases during upcoming winter and spring seasons. (Xinhua/NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,