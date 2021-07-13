China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipment to Indonesia

China says it tops the list as the biggest exporter of medical equipment to Indonesia from May 3 to July 3.

This is according to figures released on Tuesday by the country’s Directorate General of customs and excise.

It said out of the top 10 exporters of medical equipment to Indonesia, China accounted for the largest share of $8.67 million or 26.65 per cent of all of the archipelago nation’s imported medical equipment during the two-month period, followed by Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, out of Indonesia’s imported medical equipment in the two-month period, 41.99 per cent were PCR test kits with a value of $13.67 million,

Rapid test kits accounted for 18.7 per cent with a value of $6.1 million and ventilators accounted for 6.85 per cent.

Earlier in July, Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesia’s ambassador to China, told media that the embassy has communicated with the government of Jakarta to engage in cooperation with a number of Chinese companies to supply more healthcare equipment to Indonesia.

The recent second wave of COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a drastic increase in demand for oxygen canisters in Indonesia.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination programme said that initially, the demand for oxygen cylinders were recorded at 60 tons daily.

He added that recently the demand has soared up to 4,000 tons per day.

“We are trying to get more oxygen canisters from overseas, mainly Singapore, China and several others,’’ he said.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs said last week that the country has planned to seek help from a number of foreign countries if the daily COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000.

On Monday, Indonesia recorded 40,427 daily COVID-19 cases, the country’s highest-ever daily case figure, and 891 new fatalities. (Xinhua/NAN)

