China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipment to Indonesia

July 13, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



China says it tops the list as the biggest exporter of medical equipment to Indonesia from May 3 to July 3.

This is according to figures released Tuesday by the country’s Directorate General of customs and excise.

It said of the 10 exporters of medical equipment to Indonesia, China accounted for the largest share of $8.67 million or 26.65 per cent of all of the archipelago nation’s imported medical equipment during the two-month period, followed by Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, of Indonesia’s imported medical equipment the two-month period, 41.99 per cent were PCR test kits with a value of $13.67 million,

Rapid test kits accounted for 18.7 per cent with a value of $6.1 million and ventilators accounted for 6.85 per cent.

Earlier July, Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesia’s ambassador to China, told media that the embassy has communicated with the government of Jakarta to engage cooperation with a number of Chinese companies to supply more healthcare equipment to Indonesia.

The recent second wave of COVID-19 outbreak has resulted a drastic increase demand for oxygen canisters Indonesia.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination said that initially, the demand for oxygen cylinders were recorded at 60 tons daily.

He added that recently the demand has soared up to 4,000 tons per day.

trying more oxygen canisters from overseas, mainly Singapore, China and several others,’’ he said.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs said last week that the country has planned to seek help from a number of foreign countries the daily COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000.

Monday, Indonesia recorded 40,427 daily COVID-19 cases, the country’s highest-ever daily case figure, and 891 new fatalities. (Xinhua/)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,