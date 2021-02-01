China bans use of mobile phones in classrooms over addiction concerns

Xinhua) China’s primary and middle schools had introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect pupils from internet and video game addiction.

According to a circular from the Ministry of Education (MOE) on phones on campus, primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms.

The MOE states that if students must have a mobile phone at school, a special request should be submitted to school authorities along with written consent from their guardians.