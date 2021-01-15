China, ASEAN vow to further enhance ties

China and member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have pledged to further enhance their diplomatic relations, media reports said on Friday.

According to the reports, this commitment was made following a meeting between Chinese Foreign, Minister Wang Yi, and ASEAN Secretary-General, Lim Jock Hoi, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital city.

Wang noted that the China-ASEAN relations are the most dynamic and fruitful ones and have become an important pillar for regional peace and stability, development and prosperity.