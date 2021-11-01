China applies to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

 China has filed a formal join the Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the country’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, had sent a letter Damien ’Connor, the Minister for and Export Growth of New Zealand, which is the depositary of the agreement.

The join DEPA is in line with China’s direction of further deepening reform and expanding high- opening-up.

The ministry added that it will help the country strengthen economy cooperation with other members and promote innovation and sustainable development under the new development paradigm.(Xinhua/NAN)

