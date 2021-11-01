China applies to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

China has filed a formal application to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the country’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, had sent a letter to Damien O’Connor, the Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, which is the depositary of the agreement.

The application to join DEPA is in line with China’s direction of further deepening domestic reform and expanding high-level opening-up.

The ministry added that it will help the country strengthen digital economy cooperation with other members and promote innovation and sustainable development under the new development paradigm.(Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...