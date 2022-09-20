China adds 386 new PPP projects in 8 months

China saw 386 new Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects registered in the first eight months of the year, official data showed.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the PPP projects with a total investment of 239.9 billion yuan (about 34.53 billion dollars) were added to the transport sector during the period.

In August, a total of 48 new PPP projects were added, 25 of which are related to low carbon and pollution prevention and control.

PPPs act as collaborative investment models between the government and private companies.

Chinese authorities have in recent years been exploring the possibility of funding infrastructure and public works through PPP models.

The aiming was to reduce local government debts and provide new opportunities for private capital.

According to the ministry, from 2014 to the end of August this year, China has registered 10,306 PPP projects, with a total investment of 16.4 trillion yuan. (Xinhua/NAN)

