China 2022 International Consumer Products Expo opens in Hainan  July

The Second China International Consumer Products Expo will hold in Haikou, the capital of south China’s Hainan Province, from July 26 to 30, the Hainan International Business Council said on Wednesday.

The expo serves as an important platform to promote high-level opening up, and smooth domestic and international dual circulation.

It promotes consumption upgrading, and boost the construction of the Hainan free trade port, Han Shengjian, head of the council said.

The exhibition area of this year’s consumer products expo covers 100,000 square meters, including 80,000 square meters of international exhibition area.

This will be used by more than 700 exhibitors and 1,300 brands from 58 countries and regions.

France will be the guest of honour country for this year’s expo.

The Frst China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou in May 2021. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

