Chima, Temidayo, Rukayat, Aliu to headline Ibadan book feast

Ibadan Book Club (IBC) has set aside the 24th day of December, 2022 to host four Ibadan based writers. The writers are: Chima Ogoke, Temidayo Olaleye, Olaleye Rukayat and Aliu Kazeem in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State for its 2021 Ibadan Book Party.

A statement issued by both the Coordinator and Secretary of the club, Ayobami Odunyemi and Ayoade Hassanat said the event would take place at the Oyo State Library Board, Opposite Cocoa House, Ibadan by 12PM prompt.

The statement also revealed the profiles of the writers, as it upcoming book reading event promises to be an avenue for reading creative works

“Below are the short profiles of Ibadan Book Club’s Guest Writers for the month of December, 2022.

“Chima Ogoke is a literary enthusiast who expresses his literary creativity through the poetic and prosaic medium. He is the author of Dark Prize (a novella). His poems have appeared in many anthologies.

“Temidayo Olaleye is a writer of various genres such as paranormal, contemporary, Christian and historical romance, crime and suspense. She is a poet of vivid expressive words and imagery. She loves to inject humour and hidden morals in her works. She has written a lot of books, some of which are self published on Amazon KDP and Selar. She is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Nigeria with a degree in biochemistry. While as an undergraduate, she served as the editor-in-chief of the department’s Newsletter and was nominated for the award of best writer at the faculty level. Apart from writing, she loves reading, singing, travelling, learning and trying out new things every day. She likes to meet new people though she mostly enjoys her solitude. She is goal oriented and yet loves adventures.

“Olaleye Rukayat is a member of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers. She is also the foundation Secretary of Ibadan Book Club. Rukayat is also a Fellow of the Ebedi Writers Residency.

“Aliu Kazeem is a prolific Writer, tourist and a staunch supporter of the Edebi Writers Residency. He is also a member of different literary groups including Iseyin Book Club.

“The upcoming book reading event promises to be an avenue for reading creative works such as poetry, fiction, book sales and signing, contacts with other readers and book writers in all corners of the Oyo State, the statement added,” they stated.

The statement further encouraged prospective writers who have works in poetry, short stories and novels can also attend to read their works to other writers and readers. Membership forms and certificate of membership will be available at no charge to first timers.

The Ibadan Book Club is an initiative of the Nigerian Young Writers Society. It was founded in 2011 by SYNW in order to contribute its own quota to the growth and development of the Reading Culture in Oyo State.

Some of the publications published by Ibadan Book Club are: Olubadan Centennial Anthology: a collection of essays, articles, poems and works of art in honor of Oba (Dr.) Samuel Odulana, Odugade 1, Voices from Oja Oba Market and Finally, Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections of a Mind Always in Motion.