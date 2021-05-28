Anene Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Humanitarian Services and Social Development, says the governor’s healthcare policy was gaining universal coverage in Imo.

Ahmed said this on Thursday, while addressing rural women and children in Oguta council area of the state, who paid her a courtesy visit in her office to mark the 2021 Children’s Day.

She said that Uzodimma’s health policy had reduced both maternal and child mortality rate in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodimma inaugurated a Health Insurance Scheme in Imo in March 2021, to boost healthcare delivery services in the state.

She disclosed that the government’s healthcare delivery policy was basically introduced to give the less privileged in the state access to affordable healthcare.

“As an effort to assist government achieve its goals, I have taken the healthcare campaign to rural communities to inform the less privileged that the healthcare policy is for everyone.

“Maternal and children’s mortality rate have drastically reduced as a result of the healthcare services of the government.

“Our healthcare friendly governor has given primary healthcare agencies the mandate to work hard and ensure that healthcare development services for the rural and ordinary citizens of Imo are improved,” she said.

Ahmed said the governor had provided critical infrastructures in the health sector, to enable the policy impact positively on the lives of rural dwellers.

“Apart from these infrastructural developments, our governor is also concentrating at ensuring that our women and children are getting the services they deserve, that prevents them from falling sick, through immunization and nutritional services,” she said.

The governor’s aide urged mothers to prioritize their children’s immunization and keep records for effective administration of vaccines on them, for healthy living.

She equally advised fathers to provide security, physical and emotional affection and support to their wives and children, to promote unity and growth in the home. (NAN)

