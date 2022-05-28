Children’s Day: Olori Janet Afolabi hosts Apomu children, distributes 1000 books

Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu Kingdom hosted more than 900 Apomu children and distributed 1000 books.She said it was part of her contribution to enhance education in the community.



The event took place at Alapomu Palace on May 27.

It began with a march past.Thereafter,there were quizz and dance competitions. Winners were presented with prizes.

Hon Maroof Akinremi Chairman Isokan Local Government area of Osun state, presented the first prize Trophy to Prophet Muhammed school which won in marching.

Sunday Odewale from St Barnaba’s Anglican Primary school won the first prize in the dance competition.

The children had fun as they danced,ate and drank.They also went home with noodles cake and books.

Among those who attended the event were Iyaloja of Apomu,who is the Woman Leader of Apomu market Christian Akinlabu, the Otun Iyalode of Apomu, Youth corp members among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

