Children’s Day: Olori Janet Afolabi hosts 400 Apomu children

Olori Janet Afolabi, Oueen of Apomu Kingdom, headquarters of Isokan local area, hosted 400 children of Apomu to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

Speaking at the event Kayode Afolabi , Alapomu of Apomu told the children to be of good because they are the future of the community.

The event took place at Alapomu palace parade ground and the 700 Alapomu palace hall.
It began a march past during which two schools emerged winners out of the five schools which took part. The winners are ADC which came first and Adrem which took the second .
The two winners got prizes.


There was also dancing competition. Four winners emerged. They all got cash prizes from Afolabi.The first and second winners came from Prophet Mohammed . The third and fourth were random children who came to the event.

Supported Afolabi and Lead Transformation Initiative, Olori Janet gave , drinks and noodles to the children. She also have semovita, wheat , spaghetti and drinks to the adults who attended the event

