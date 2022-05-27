Children’s Day: NSCDC promises to fight child abuse

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, on Friday promised to intensify its fight against child abuse and gender based violence in the state.

Emmanuel Ocheja, the state Commandant of the corps, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday by Atanda Olabisi, the command’s spokesperson on the sideline of the 2022 global Children’s Day celebration.

Ocheja reiterated the command’s stand on violence against children and women, saying domestic violence was becoming the order of the day in the society.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the newly inaugurated Special Female Squad in the fight against any form of child abuse and gender based violence.

“Children are gifts from God. Therefore, the future of the country needs to be protected against any forms of threat of abuse and gender based violence.

“There is the need for all stakeholders to join hands with the NSCDC to create an environment safe for all children.

“As a parent, having children is a significant thing that can ever happen to you. As a teacher, your utmost duty is to educate them in a way that will make them better citizens and future leaders.

“Every child is special regardless of his or her tribe, religion and background,’’ Ocheja said.

He applauded the contributions of teachers, caregivers and parents for impacting knowledge on children and for their selflessness.

Ocheja also said that the importance of teachers and parents in shaping the future of the children in the country was necessary.

He, therefore, enjoined parents to protect their children and wards from immoral and anti-social activities.

He also said that the corps would build on its present achievements to create a more secure and promising society for the development of every child (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

