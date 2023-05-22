Children’s Day: Mrs Sanwo-Olu calls for more commitment to LASG’s THEMES Agenda

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to teachers to commit more to realising the state’s THEMES Agenda, to give qualitative education.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Y2023 Children’s Day thanksgiving service with the theme on Sunday in Lagos.

The event had the theme: “More Money for Primary Education’’.

The event held on Sunday at the Chapel of Light the Christ, Alausa, Ikeja.

She said that the theme for the celebration was apt as quality primary education was vital to secure children’s future.

“Our children are important to us, and no effort would be spared towards securing their future,’’ she said.

According to her, the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined to sustain measures to give children the best.

“Education is the best legacy we can bequeath to the younger generation, and we must continue to support every initiative geared towards exposing our children to quality education.

“Education remains the bedrock of any society and a potent tool for modernisation and transformation of the human mind,” she said.

Sanwa-Olu congratulated Nigerian children on their celebration, and charged them to take education seriously.

‘`You have a duty to face your studies squarely; obey your parents and elders so that it shall be well with you.’’

In a sermon he preached at the service, the Presiding Chaplin of the church, Ven. Ezekiel Oluwadare, said that there was the need to give children a solid foundation, including good education.

He called on education stakeholders and persons in positions of authority to be committed to quality education.

“We expect the government to do more, but government alone cannot do it; all hands must be on deck so that we can have a greater future.

Quoting Proverb 22 verse 6, the cleric urged parents, teachers and caregivers to train children well so that they would be beneficial to their families and the entire society.

“If the foundation is destroyed, what shall the righteous do?

“There is need for adequate funding of primary education, which is the foundation stage.

“I am appealing to parents, guardians, teachers and those in authority to contribute resources, time and expertise to make sure that we have good education for our children.

“I appreciate Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for laudable projects towards the improvement of education sector,” he added.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said that adequate funding of education would positively affect the life and purpose of every child.

She advised children to obey their teachers, parents and elders, urging guardians to protect children under their care and show them love.