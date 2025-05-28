Children’s Day: Let’s build a future worthy for children– Nwoko

By Deborah Coker

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has stressed the need for collaboration to build a future worthy of children’s innocence, brilliance, and boundless possibilities.

Nwoko made the call in his message to commemorate the 2025 Children’s Day, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

‘’On the occasion of the Children’s Day celebration, I join millions across Nigeria to celebrate the precious gifts that our children are, the light of our communities and the hope of our future.

‘’As we mark this special day, I want every child across Nigeria and Delta North in particular to know this; you matter, your dreams matter, and your future is the reason I fight every day.

‘’To us parents and guardians, let this day rekindle in all of us the urgency to build a future worthy of our children’s innocence, brilliance, and boundless possibilities,’’ he said.

The lawmaker also said his commitment to sustainable power supply, access to clean water and eradication of malaria was rooted in the deep belief that children deserve a better beginning.

‘’A future where lights don’t go out in our schools and homes, a future where clean water flows freely in every community, and a future where no child loses their life or potential to preventable diseases like malaria.

‘’These are not just policies or projects to me; they are promises to this generation.

‘’When I speak on the Senate floor, when I lead conversations on national development, and when I visit communities across Anioma land, I am driven by the vision of a Delta North where every child wakes up in a safe, healthy, and empowering environment,’’ he added.

Nwoko also appreciated parents for their sacrifices and guidance to the children.

‘’To the hardworking parents and guardians, thank you. Your sacrifices, guidance, and faith in tomorrow are the soil from which our children’s greatness will grow.

‘’To our young ones, may you always walk with confidence, dream without fear, and know that your leaders are working for your tomorrow.

‘’Happy Children’s Day! Together, let us rise, for the children and their future,’’ he said. (NAN)