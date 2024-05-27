Children’s Day: Lagos Govt. enrolls 11,957 out-of-school children

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday said that his administration had, through its Project Zero Programme, helped 11,957 children who were out-of-school get back to their studies.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made this known at the Children’s Day celebration parade and rally held at Police College, Ikeja.

Recounting some of the efforts in place for children to go to school, he stated that nine new schools had been added in busy and remote areas, adding that these new schools now had 4,588 students, with 2,310 girls and 2,278 boys.

“We have also improved many existing schools, completing over 1,500 projects that include building, renovating, and providing new furniture,” he said.

The governor noted that school safety was also very important, therefore, it had prioritised security in all public schools.

He said that public schools are now secured with fences, CCTV cameras, and other safety measures, noting that it was working closely with security agencies to keep students safe.

“For our older students, we have hired over 2,000 new teachers in subjects like STEM, History, Yoruba, French, and Geography since May 2023,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the new Digital Situation Room had also been put in place to keep track of how well schools are doing and make sure everything ran smoothly.

“Furthermore, we have partnered with companies like Nigerdock, Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) which have generously donated classrooms and other resources to our schools.

“These partnerships help us ensure you get the best education possible,” he said.

The governor charged children to continue to dream big, strive for goals and surpass imagination, assuring them that his administration would continue to advocate the mantra, “No Child Is Left Behind”.

He stressed that the state government was fully committed to providing the children with the environment, skills, opportunities and security to achieve their dreams.

“We are also helping you develop skills for the future, providing paths to success based on what you’re good at.

“Our work is ongoing, and we are committed to giving you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Students who have excelled in various competitions in Lagos State.

The governor explained that the yearly celebration was about rededicating government’s responsibilities to the children, by preparing them for the challenges of the future in the ever-changing and increasingly competitive world.

He stressed that the 2024 theme: “Advocate for Children: Policies & Actions that Protect and Support Children’s Well-being”, encouraged all to speak up, take action, always stay safe, happy and thriving.

Earlier, Mr Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, implored the children to sustain excellence in their academic and co-curricular activities, describing them as the future of the state and nation.

Alli-Balogun, who applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its commitment to the education sector, also acknowledged the role of teachers in mentoring the children.

According to him, the administration of Mr Governor had invested enormously in the education sector by providing all that the children need and putting them at the children’s disposal.

“The entire education family of Lagos State appreciate you for your passion and investment in the future of all the children of Lagos State.

“Especially, your efforts at ensuring a level playing ground for all to nurture and grow their knowledge in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

“It is imperative to note that your immense support for the education sector and the mileage covered are legendary. Thank you for being a father and we appreciate all you do for us as a sector,” the commissioner said.

He urged the children to rise up to their true potentials and to effectively use all that had been provided to their advantage.

“We equally acknowledge the role of our teachers in mentoring these children, you are indeed nation builders and we salute your commitment, diligence and dedication,” Alli-Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the children’s day celebration was the symbolic registration of nursery and primary one pupils to public schools administered by the deputy governor. (NAN)

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu/Oluwatope Lawanson