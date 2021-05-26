The Chief Whip of the Sen. Sen Orji Kalu, has called on government at all levels to uphold children’s rights critical in nation building.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate Children’s Day, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of children to the development of the nation.

The former governor of Abia said that it was the responsibility of parents and guardians to instil moral values in their children and wards.

While noting that the family remained the smallest unit in the society, Kalu pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic affected children in multi-dimensional areas, especially education and nutrition.

He urged civil society organisations, development partners and well-meaning personalities to support noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children.

Kalu also emphasised that voices of children must be respected in order to build a just and fair society.

He said: “I join children all over Nigeria in celebrating the 2021 Children’s Day.

“As a father, I am happy to celebrate children for the role they play in the family, community and society.

“Children are strategic partners in nation building.

“They are future leaders and as such, it is important to instil discipline in them at an early stage in life.

“They deserve good living condition with access to water and sanitation, education, housing, food, health and other amenities.

“As a philanthropist, I will through my foundation continue to provide scholarships and support for less privileged children in the society in addition to advocating children’s rights.

“Parents and guardians must uphold good moral behaviour in their pursuits as a way of encouraging children to embrace good behaviour’’.

Kalu promised to sustain his child friendly initiatives as a lawmaker and philanthropist, adding that the future is bright for children if their potential are properly harnessed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that May 27 is traditionally children’s holiday in Nigeria. The day remains important in the lives of many Nigerian kids. (NAN)

