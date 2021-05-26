Women of Inestimable Values (WIVs), a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has called on parents and guardians to pay heed to their responsibilities of monitoring and guiding their children and wards.

The NGO stressed that failure to inculcate values in the children will result in a bleak future.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, President of the group, made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos .She was speaking ahead of May 27 Children’s Day commemoration.

Okojie-Eze noted that children are the future leaders of tomorrow and must imbibe virtues that will help them succeed.

“Parents must, therefore, do the needful because failure to inculcate values in the children will result in a bleak future.

“Therefore, parents should put heads together; it is not enough for the father to be dropping money for the family upkeep but be part of the training of the children and not leaving the workload on the mother.

“It is expected that both parents focus more on areas that will help the children have a sense of belonging, make rightful decisions to become better citizens even in their career and positions,” she said.

According to her, a badly trained child will be a problem to the parents and also a national disaster.

She said that to attain a better and peaceful society, the family institution must play a major role.

She, therefore, appealed to parents to make extra effort to spend quality time with their children.

“If you can, visit the orphanage on May 27, being a day set aside to mark Children’s Day’.

The WIVs national president noted that over the years, the country had experienced all forms of violence, crime and social vices.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, National President, Women of Inestimable Values ( WIVs)

“Parents are also encouraged to read books, attend seminars, as a way of learning the nitty-gritty of child’s training.

This will further prepare and guide them for the task ahead in training their wards.

“Most parents were not properly brought up; most were left in the hands of maids and the community to train them. Such parents might also see nothing wrong in leaving their children at the mercy of the community.

“Our society is deteriorating because values are now thrown into the trash bin.

“For a better society, we need children with sound mind, sound health; children that have respect for values`,” Okojie-Eze said. (NAN)

