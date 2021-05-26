Children’s Day: Group tasks parents on good parenting

May 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Women of Inestimable Values (WIVs), a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), called on parents and guardians pay heed their responsibilities of monitoring and guiding their children  and wards.

The NGO stressed that failure inculcate values in the children will result in a bleak future.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, President of the group, made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos .She was speaking ahead of May 27 Children’s Day commemoration.

Okojie-Eze noted that children are the future leaders of tomorrow and must imbibe virtues that will help them succeed.

“Parents must, therefore, do the needful because failure inculcate values in the children will result in a bleak future.

“Therefore, parents should put together; it is enough for the father to be dropping money for the family upkeep but be of the training of the children and leaving the workload on the mother.

“It is expected that both parents focus more on areas that will help the children have a sense of belonging, make rightful decisions to become better citizens even in their career and positions,” she said.

According to her, a badly trained will be a problem to the parents and also a national disaster.

She said that to attain a better and peaceful society, the family institution must play a role.

She, therefore, appealed to parents to make extra effort to spend quality time with their children.

“If you can, visit the orphanage on May 27, being a day set aside to mark Children’s Day’.

The WIVs national president noted that over the years, the country had experienced all forms of violence, crime and social vices.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, National President, Women of Inestimable Values ( WIVs)

“Parents are also encouraged to read books, attend seminars, as a way of learning the nitty-gritty of ’s training.

This will further prepare and guide them for the task ahead in training their wards.

“Most parents were properly brought up; most were left in the hands of maids and the community to train them. Such parents might also see nothing wrong in leaving their children at the mercy of the community.

“Our society is deteriorating because values are now thrown into the trash bin.

“For a better society, we need children with sound mind, sound health; children that have respect for values`,” Okojie-Eze said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,