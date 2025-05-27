Children’s Day: Gov. Okpebholo urges parents to dissuade children from cultism

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has urged parents and guardians to discourage their children from joining cult groups and engaging in harmful activities.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has urged parents and guardians to discourage their children from joining cult groups and engaging in harmful activities.

Okpebholo gave the charge in his Children’s Day message on Tuesday in Benin, reaffirmed his administration commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children across Edo and Nigeria.

He pledged to provide quality education and create an enabling environment for children in the state to thrive, develop fully, and achieve their potential in life.

The governor described ”Children’s Day” as a day to celebrate youth, their vibrant spirit, innocence, and immense potential as the future leaders of the society.

”Our children are our most precious assets. Their dreams shape Edo’s future. We must protect them, support them, and nurture their unique gifts,” he said.

He emphasised his administration’s full dedication to investing in children development, defending their rights, and providing platforms for discovering and honing their talents.

He highlighted various initiatives geared towards improving children’s lives, especially government investments aimed at enhancing educational quality and access across the state’s school system.

Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s efforts to upgrade school facilities, declared a state of emergency in public schools, and continued major reconstruction projec

ts across educational institutions statewide.

He stressed the importance of shielding children from abuse and exploitation, reaffirming legal frameworks that protect their rights, and guarantee education for all.

He added that his administration was working to creating empowering opportunities for youths while tackling barriers like cultism, violence, and other societal threats to their development.

”Every child, regardless of background, deserves a fair opportunity to succeed,” he stressed.

He called on parents, teachers, and community stakeholders to guide children wisely, instill sound values, and encourage positive ambitions and strong moral character.

Okpebholo further urged children to dream boldly, value education, and pursue excellence, assuring them of steadfast support from his administration. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)