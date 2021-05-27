Children’s Day: FRSC takes safety campaign to schools

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) on sensitised students of Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko in Ogun, on .

The Idiroko Commander of the FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said the exercise was to create awareness in the students on the occasion of the 2021 ’s Day.

Olaluwoye stressed the need to fashion safety for the as they had soft targets for miscreants, kidnappers and terrorists’ attacks.

He noted such attacks had negatively affected educational growth, hence the need to teach on how to identify threats in order to take necessary safety precautions.

The commander said, “Safety consciousness in various schools is a panacea for educational growth and societal development.

“They need to be taught to play on the road, use sidewalks and face the traffic.

“To walk fast crossing the road, make eye contact with the driver crossing the road and make use of pedestrian bridges.”

Olaluwoye added other safety tips included the use of rear side of the passenger’s seat getting out, wearing of helmet riding motorcycle and riding bicycle only on the bicycle track.

He called on school owners to design extra-curriculum to inculcate safety consciousness in students as part of efforts insecurity. (NAN)

