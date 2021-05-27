The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday sensitised students of Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko in Ogun, on safety.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of the FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said the exercise was to create safety awareness in the students on the occasion of the 2021 Children’s Day.

Olaluwoye stressed the need to fashion safety measures for the children as they had become soft targets for miscreants, kidnappers and terrorists’ attacks.

He noted that such attacks had negatively affected educational growth, hence the need to teach children on how to identify threats in order to take necessary safety precautions.

The unit commander said, “Safety consciousness in various schools is a panacea for educational growth and societal development.

“They need to be taught never to play on the road, use sidewalks and face the traffic.

“To walk fast when crossing the road, make eye contact with the driver when crossing the road and make use of pedestrian bridges.”

Olaluwoye added that other safety tips included the use of rear side of the passenger’s seat when getting out, wearing of helmet when riding motorcycle and riding bicycle only on the bicycle track.

He called on school owners to design extra-curriculum activities to inculcate safety consciousness in students as part of efforts to combat insecurity. (NAN)

