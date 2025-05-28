Children’s Day: Catholic group urges FG on youth dev’t policies

Dr Patrick Pillah of the Holy Family Society of the Catholic Church has called on the Federal Government to complement private individuals efforts by introducing policies targeting at youth development.

Dr Patrick Pillah of the Holy Family Society of the Catholic Church has called on the Federal Government to complement private individuals efforts by introducing policies targeting at youth development.

Pillah said this on Tuesday at the Children’s Day Celebration organised by a renowned philanthropist, Sir David Osunde, to mark his 78th birthday in the Pyakasa-Kabusa-Ketti communities, Abuja.

Pillah, also a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Public Administration, Veritas University, Abuja, said that beyond the festivities, the event carried a deeper message of hope for the children in these communities.

He said that for years, Osunde had made it his mission to gather children from underprivileged backgrounds, ensuring that they experience the joy and celebration that every child deserves.

According to him, if all Nigerians do what Osunde is doing, I am sure we will be sleeping with our eyes closed.

He emphasised the importance of community care and neighbourly love, calling on all to emulate this gesture.

“Today the children are happy. Look at the number of schools that attended. The celebrant has provided something for them to relax, recreate, eat, and make merry.

“If you are able to make children happy as they come up, they will live to be happy in the society. Train them well, and they will come up well,” he said.

He said that a joyful childhood laid the foundation for a hopeful future, urging others to follow Osunde’s example of generosity and compassion.

“Despite not being physically present, Osunde’s influence was felt everywhere.

“He is 78 now. We want him to live much longer, to train his own children to take after him.

“Many of the attendees came from disadvantaged backgrounds, but today, they were reminded that they are valued and loved.

“I urge other Nigerians to adopt this spirit of giving in their own communities,” he said.

Pillah also called on the government to complement such private efforts, emphasising the importance of youth development policies.

The Founder of the Society and celebrant, Osunde, emphasised the vital role of parenting and community influence in shaping children’s lives.

Osunde, in a message of gratitude read by Pillah, thanked God for the gift of life and the privilege of sharing this milestone with the children in these communities.

He quoted the book of Proverbs 22:6, which emphasises the importance of guiding children with love, wisdom, and faith.

Osunde reminded parents of their sacred duty to be role models to their children.

“Our children are keen observers, and they learn far more from our actions than from our words.

“Let us, therefore, strive to be shining examples of diligence, godliness, truthfulness, honesty, and respect,” he said.

The celebrant also reminded children of the virtue of hard work.

“It is the key that unlocks doors to opportunities and achievements.

“Choose your friends wisely; keep company that will inspire and uplift you. Always speak the truth and live with unwavering honesty,” he said.

He encouraged all to embrace the humility and trust of a child’s heart, while appreciating those who made the event a reality.

Also speaking, Jovita Nzeduru of Jesus the Redeemer Parish and one of the event’s organisers, described children as the future of the nation.

“To build a healthy and morally upright society, children must be guided with the right morals and values from an early age,” she said.

She reflected on how the annual Children’s Day celebration, which started on a small scale 15 years ago by Osunde had impacted lives.

“This year, the spotlight was truly on the children. They are the ones with the activities. We are just here to support them,” she said.

The event featured a vibrant array of activities, including a march-past parade, cultural dance, children’s creative arts exhibition, interactive games, talent workshops, and other exciting engagements.

Some of the children expressed joy and offered prayers for the celebrant.

They said that the celebration made them feel seen and valued.(NAN)(www.nanannews.ng)