Children’s Day: Benue Speaker pledges to promote children’s rights

May 28, 2021



The Speaker of  the Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, pledged to vigorously push the rights of children in the , legislations.Uba said this congratulatory message to children on the occasion of the Children’ Day Celebration on Thursday, in Makurdi.He said children’ inalienable rights to education, and protection against all of abuse were non-negotiable to the Benue ninth assembly.“

The surest route to a happy and fulfilling future our children to them education, and to protect them against all of abuse,” Uba stressed.  The Speaker, therefore, advised leaders, at all levels, to rededicate the Children’ Day to the cause of children, saying that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

The lawmaker also urged parents to be responsible and responsive in taking of their children by giving them the best training a sane society.Uba who congratulated the children on behalf of the assembly, also wished them a joyous celebration.(NAN)

