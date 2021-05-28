The Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has pledged to vigorously push for the rights of children in the state, through legislations.Uba said this in a congratulatory message to children on the occasion of the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration on Thursday, in Makurdi.He said children’s inalienable rights to quality education, health care and protection against all forms of abuse were non-negotiable to the Benue ninth assembly.“

The surest route to a happy and fulfilling future for our children is to provide them with quality education, health care and to protect them against all forms of abuse,” Uba stressed. The Speaker, therefore, advised leaders, at all levels, to rededicate the Children’s Day to the cause of children, saying that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

The lawmaker also urged parents to be responsible and responsive in taking care of their children by giving them the best training for a sane society.Uba who congratulated the children on behalf of the assembly, also wished them a joyous celebration.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

