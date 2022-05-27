Children’s Day: AbdulRazaq greets Kwara children, assures of equal opportunities

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated children in the state, and around the world on the occasion of the Children’s Day celebration.

This is contained in a government statement issued on Friday in Ilorin.

The governor said the essence of the day is for society to rededicate themselves to giving adequate care to children, while paying attention to all issues affecting them.

AbdulRazaq reassured the Kwara child that his administration will continue to make the right investments that guarantee them equitable opportunities to attain their full potential.

“Our investments in this regard are visible to all. Not only has this administration blazed the trail in primary healthcare, particularly focusing on the well-being of our children and their mothers.

“It has also committed to a transformative basic education programme- KwaraLEARN, to guarantee good learning outcomes for every child of whatever background.

“On top of that are the ongoing school renewal projects across the state.

“All of these will support the dreams of the Kwara child to compete with their peers,” the governor. (NAN)

