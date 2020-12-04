Children with disabilities most disadvantaged during COVID-19 – UNICEF

A new publication by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that children with disabilities were among the most disadvantaged during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Mark Hereward, UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data & Analytics, Division of Data, Analytics, Planning and Monitoring said this in a statement on Friday.

Hereward said that the publication, “Children with Disabilities: Ensuring their inclusion in COVID-19 response strategies and evidence generation” was released on the occasion of the international Day of Persons with Disabilities marked annually on Dec. 3.

According to him, even before the pandemic children with disabilities face increased exposure to abuse and discrimination as well as reduced access to services in many parts of the world.