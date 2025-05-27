Children, Plateaus’ greatest treasure says Mutfwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated children in the state on the occasion of the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, describing them as “the greatest treasure of the state.”

By Patience Aliyu

Mutfwang gave the congratulation in a goodwill message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s Children’s Day Celebration is “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Mutfwang, who joined millions across the globe to celebrate the day, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare, protection, and development of children.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is timely and thought-provoking. Beyond the vast natural and mineral resources in Plateau, these children are the untapped treasures with immense potential to drive the future of Plateau and Nigeria.

“As a government, we recognised that for our children to blossom into the treasures that they truly are, they must be supported with access to quality education, healthcare, a safe environment, and the right moral values.

“My administration is committed to inclusive governance that promotes the voice and participation of young people in shaping their future. There are ongoing reforms in the education sector with lots of child-friendly policies.

“Our children are the hope of tomorrow. We are committed to building a Plateau where every child can live, learn, and thrive,” he said.

The governor also called on parents, teachers, community leaders, and all stakeholders to play active roles in nurturing the dreams and talents of children.

He also urged them to instill in them values that promote peace, unity, innovation, and resilience.

Mutfwang prayed for divine protection over all Plateau children reaffirming his administration’s dedication to building a brighter and more inclusive future for them. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng).