Children parliament tasks Katsina Govt on security, child protection

The Katsina Children Parliament has advocated for the adoption of proactive measures to address security challenges in parts of the state.

The Parliament, presided over by the Speaker, Ibrahim Maharazu, made the call during its maiden plenary on Friday in Katsina.

The sitting facilitated by the Katsina State Government with the support of the Save the Children International, also called for robust work plan to fasttrack implementation of the Child Protection Law in the state.

The call followed a motion presented during the plenary by Umma Abubakar, representing Batsari Constituency.

Abubakar said that children were forced out of schools in areas bedevilled by security challenges, adding that the trend affected the academic calendar in the state.

“Many children in the affected areas abandoned school for fear of being kidnapped.

“The call became very important so that the state government will look into the issue and intensify efforts in tackling the situation for the betterment of the children,”she said.

The Parliament, thereafter, unanimously adopted the motion and called on the government to intensify efforts towards improving the security in the state.

Also, Aisha Nakano, representing Katsina Constituency, tabled a motion which sought for the full implementation of the Child Protection Law passed by the State House of Assembly and assented by Gov. Aminu Bello-Masari.

Nakano said that the implementation of the law was imperative to ensure effective protection of rights of the children in the state.

“In view of the importance of the law, strategic plans need to be put in place so that it can be implemented soon, and public enlightenment on the law can follow,” she said.

The Parliament, after deliberations adopted the motion and called on the state government to expedite action on the law.

It also called for the establishment of Child Protection Committee and introduction of programmes to address street hawking menace by children as well as improvement of school infrastructure across the state.

The Parliament further called for adequate deployment of paediatricians to hospitals, promotion of birth registration and standardisation of the non formal Almajiri system of education in the state. (NAN)

