Child support scheme platform does not exist, link is fake – Betta Edu

By Chimezie Godfrey

Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Dr. Betta Edu has dismissed link to bogus child support scheme being circulated, saying that it is fake.

Edu in a statement signed by her Media Aide, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair stressed that the scheme and the accompanying link are fake and did not emanate from the Ministry.

She said,”The attention of the Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has been drawn to a circulating bogus child support scheme with the title “FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S ₦50,000 CHILD SUPPORT FUND FOR ALL NIGERIAN PARENTS IS ONGOING”

“The said scheme and the accompanying link are fake as they did not emanate from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“All social intervention schemes of the Ministry are well documented, in the public domain, and are brought to the notice of Nigerians through proper, channels.

“The so-called “Child Support Scheme” is fake and is not and Can never be any of the Ministry’s schemes.”

She urged the general public to beware of the fake scheme and the elements behind it, adding it is aimed at defrauding unsuspecting and innocent Nigerians.

“The general public is hereby alerted that undesirable elements whose sole agenda is to mislead and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians are behind the fake scheme advertisement and the link.

“While security agents have swung into action to unmask the unpatriotic elements behind the intended scam, Nigerians are advised to ignore the link to avoid being defrauded of their hard-earned money,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

