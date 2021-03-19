The Cross River Child Protection Commission Bill 2021 has scaled through the second reading at the Cross River State House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.The sponsor of the bill and member representing Boki 1 State Constituency, Dr Itam Abang, said on Friday in Calabar that the bill seeks to establish a commission to take care of children roaming the streets in the state.Abang noted that the bill became necessary following the increasing number of children roaming the streets across the state.She explained that the commission, when established will ensure that children are equipped with the necessary training to keep them away from engaging in social vices.Such vices she said included: kidnapping, armed robbery,

smoking, as well as the intake of hard drugs.“The bill when passed into law will compel the state government through the commission to provide shelter, education, clothing, feeding and other incentives that will ensure the growth and development of the children,” Abang said.In their separate contributions, some lawmakers commended the sponsor of the bill, describing it as timely considering the dangers the activities of street children poses to the larger society.In his reaction, Speaker of the Assembly

, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, said the bill was laudable and a plus to the 9th Assembly.He commended members for their contributions on the bill, noting that it was one of the bills in recent times that got attention of all members present during plenary. (NAN)

