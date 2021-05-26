The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded project, `Child Development Grant Project (CDGP)’, has commended media outfits in Zamfara for promoting social protection programmes in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDGP is implemented in Zamfara state through an NGO `Save the Children International (SCI)’.

The Social Protection and Inclusion Coordinator (SPIC) of the SCI, Mrs Ese Awharitoma, made the commendation on Wednesday in Gusau at a one-day media roundtable on social protection.

She noted that the media played an important role in enlightening the critical stakeholders in the state on impact of social protection.

She said the SCI organised the meeting to obtain feedback from the media on achievements, challenges of creating awareness on social protection programmes in the state.

“The CDGP redirect its emphasis on system strengthening for adoption of the programme even when there is no donor to support it.

“We have been engaging various stakeholders in training workshops, meetings to uplift the capacity building of relevant MDAs,’’ the Coordinator explained.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP), Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, also said that the media played an important role in reaching out to key implementors of social protection activities in the state.

Biyabiki said that the meeting would strengthen the existing relationship between the media, SCI, implementing MDAs as well as other stakeholders especially as it affects promoting the process of achieving social protection policy in the state. (NAN)

