Child abuse: Lagos DSVA develops online course for parents/guardians

By Deborah Akpede

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has developed an online course to empower parents and guardians with knowledge about child abuse and related issues.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit of the DSVA, Mrs Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, disclosed this in a post shared on the agency’s X handle @LSdsva on Tuesday.

According to her, the programme will help parents/guardians know

various forms of child abuse.

“This initiative serves as a preventive tool to help parents protect their children from various forms of abuse including physical and sexual abuse, bullying and more.

“The course, led by seasoned experts in child safeguarding and protection, covers crucial topics such as understanding child rights, bullying, peer violence, challenging behaviors, positive discipline, and handling disclosures of abuse.

“Participants will also gain insights into the socio-cultural factors influencing child protection in Nigeria,” she said.

Ladenegan-Oginni encouraged parents and guardians to register for the free course at course.safeguardingchildren.org.ng/courses/.

She said that over 14,000 teachers, guidance counselors, and first responders had successfully completed courses on safeguarding and child protection.

“These programme will enhance their understanding of child safeguarding, reporting pathways and how to effectively handle disclosures of abuse.

“We hope this online certified course will enlighten and equip parents to recognise and prevent abuse, ensuring a safer future for every child,” the DSVA spokesperson said. (NAN)