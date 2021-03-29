Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Sen. Tanko Al-Makura have been urged to use their positions to advance the cause of their people and humanity in general for societal development.

The Special Adviser on the Governor on Erosion and Waste Management, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, stated this on Monday while felicitating Sule and Al-Makura on their installation as Turakin Kwandere and Sardaunan Gwandara respectively.

Jibrin- Gurku, a former lawmaker, representing Karu/ Gitata constituency in the House of Assembly, rejoiced with the duo while speaking with newsmen in Kwandere, Lafia on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gwandara Development Education and Cultural Association (GWADECA) had, on Saturday, honoured Al-Makura with the chieftaincy title of Sardaunan of Gwandara while Sule was also installed as Turakin Kwandere by Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura.

He said that the governor and Al-Makura, senator representing Nasarawa South, was well-deserved, considering their contributions to the development of humanity and the society at large.

The special adviser prayed God to give them sound health and long lives to continue to contribute their quota towards the development of the state and the country at large.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his coronation as Turakin Kwandere and Sen. Tanko Al-Makura as Sardaunan Gwandara of the Gwandara nation.

“Their chieftaincy titles are well-deserved, considering their track records of achievements, especially in the area of developing humanity, the state and the country at large.

“Their coronations were a confirmation of their resourcefulness, hard work and love for the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

“The senator did credibly well when he was the governor of the state by executing policies and programmes with direct bearing on the people.

“Now as a senator, he is also representing his people well and providing them with quality and sound legislation.

“On the part of the governor, he started on a very good note, as he is delivering democracy dividends and making life worth living for the people of the state.

“The governor is also providing an inclusive leadership by carrying people along for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Jibrin-Gurku urged the duo to justify the confidence reposed in them by continuing with their good works, even as he called on the people of the state to support them beyond 2023. (NAN)

