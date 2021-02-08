Chieftain tasks APC on fairness, transparency in membership registration

Mrs Ann Agomeze, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, has urged the party to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in its membership registration/revalidation exercise. Agomeze said this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki. She urged party faithful to turn out en masse for the registration in the state, towards boosting APC membership base, ahead of 2023 General Election.

Agomeze, also a former Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service said that the exercise would help the party gain more supporters if not compromised. She decried calls by some group for the dissolution of the state Caretaker Committee led by Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, saying that the call was a distraction to the party. Agomeze, who hailed from Onitcha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, faulted claims by a group that officials sent to the area were not registered members of the party.

She called on stakeholders to rally support for the state APC caretaker committee to ensure that the exercise was successful. She advocated for principles of equity in the distribution of positions between old members of the party and those who joined along side Gov. Dave Umahi from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Those writing petitions and calling for the dissolution of the state Caretaker Committee led by Okoro-Emegha and reinstatement of the former State Working Committee do not have the interest of the party at heart.

“The emergence of the committee followed due party constitutional provision making it legal and its functions constitutional. “The bottom-line is that we need to increase our membership to strengthen the APC in the state ahead of the 2023 general election. “This is why nothing should be done to jeopardise the registration exercise, while we all work to ensure internal democracy in our party,” Agomeze said. (NAN)